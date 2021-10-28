Get in Quick – Exporting Wine to Japan and the UK
The NSW Wine Export Development Program has recently provided the NSW Wine Industry with funding to subsidise a training program to help viticulturalists develop exports in the Japanese and UK markets.
This new program is suitable for both new to market and existing exporters and has been tailor-made for NSW wineries.
The training program has been developed by Hydra Consulting and Fullglass. They have constructed a schedule of intensive 2-day workshops and one-on-one mentoring sessions. Workshops and mentoring are ideally done together but can be undertaken separately. This program is offered on a first-come-first-served basis.
The details of the 2-day workshops are as follows:
Date: November 15 and 17 or November 23 and 25, 2021
Cost: $600 + GST (subsidised from $1,500)
Mentoring details are as follows:
The mentoring program is tailored to suit the individual via a 120 minute ‘Discovery’ session. This is followed up with 12 x 60-minute mentoring sessions via zoom.
Cost: $1,540 + GST (subsidised from $3,850).
Cost of the workshop plus mentoring is $2,000 + GST.
To register for this opportunity go to: https://form.jotform.com/212838822990869.
Registrations must be received by close of business on November 1, 2021.
